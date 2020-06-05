Thane Man Allegedly Shoots Himself in Head Assuming Gun To Be Fake During Neighbourhood Party, Dies

Representative Image. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thane, June 5: In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old man from Shahapur in Thane district in Maharashtra allegedly shot himself dead on Wednesday while assuming that the pistol he was using was fake. The incident took place during a neighbourhood party. A case has been filed against the victim's neighbour for illegal possession of a gun, Hindustan Times reported. Maharashtra: Man Accidentally Shoots His Friend While Demonstrating a Country-Made Revolver in Thane.

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Sidhesh Jangam, and his father were partying at their neighbour's house. They were celebrating another neighbour's birthday. They also had booze. Around 4 pm in the afternoon, the victim's father went home. Maharashtra Teen Accidentally Shoots Himself While Filming TikTok Video in Shirdi Temple.

This is when Sidhesh noticed a pistol lying in the house. He assumed that it is a fake one and held it near his forehead and pressed the trigger accidentally, a police official told HT. After the firing, the neighbour panicked and called the victim's father and they alerted police.

He was immediately rushed to the government hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the neighbour under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 at Shahapur police station.