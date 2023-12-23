Thane, December 23: The Thane police have launched a manhunt to nab a man who allegedly killed his wife and two children in the city recently. The accused Amit Bagdi (29) reportedly killed his wife Bhavna (24) and two children Ankush (8) and Khushi (6). The brutal triple murder came to light on Thursday, December 21 when Vikas Bagdi saw his sister-in-law Bhavna and her two children dead at home.

According to a report in Mid-day, the mother and her two children were found murdered with Ankush's cricket bat on Thursday when Vikas Bagdi returned home from his daily routine at around 11 am. Vikas immediately informed cops who ascertained that the murders were committed by the deceased woman's husband Amit. Thane Shocker: Two-Month-Old Boy Kidnapped From Outside Borivali Railway Station, Sold to Ambernath Resident for Rs 1.5 Lakh; Three Arrested.

As per the report, Bhavna and her children have been living with Vikas in Kasarvadavali village for the past five years after she moved in following constant quarrels between her and Amit. Reportedly, Amit is said to be an alcoholic. "Vikas used to do housekeeping work, collecting garbage and earning to support his Bhavna and the two kids," a source stated.

Acting on Vikas's complaint, the police registered an FIR against Amit and launched a manhunt to nab him. They are facing an uphill task to trace Amit, who did not carry a mobile phone with him since the time he has been missing. The police have also started monitoring his bank accounts for transactions besides deploying teams to track him. Thane Horror: Man Attacks and Kills Female Stray Dog in Kalyan, Crushes Canine's Head With Stone; Booked.

Amar Singh Jadhav, DCP (Zone 5) said that looking at all possible angles to solve the murder case. He also said that it has become difficult for them to track the accused as he does not possess a mobile phone. Meanwhile, a neighbour revealed that Vikas used to treat Bhavna like his own sister. The neighbour also termed the murder incident as "unexpected" and "shocking".

