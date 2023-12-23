Mumbai, December 23: Three men were recently arrested by the Government Railway Police for allegedly kidnapping and selling a two-month-old boy. The GRP officials on Friday, December 22, arrested the trio for kidnapping a two-month-old boy and selling the baby to an Ambernath resident. Police officials said that the accused sold the baby for Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the boy was reportedly kidnapped on Saturday, December 16, when his parents were not around. An officer said that the baby boy lives with his parents on the pavement outside railway Borivali railway station. The officers of the crime branch also rescued the baby boy. Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes and Assaults 64-Year-Old Woman at His Residence, Arrested.

Arshuddin Shaikh, senior police inspector of the crime branch said that the boy's 18-year-old mother approached the police after she realised her child was kidnapped. Following this, police scanned CCTV footage of the entire area but could not find any suspect. "During investigation, we found that a man had been bringing milk for the child and enquiring about his health for three days preceding the incident," said Shaikh.

Acting on this lead, the police traced the man through the traffic cameras' CCTV footage and identified the man to be Abbas Kasim Shaikh (22). The video allegedly showed the Shaikh handing over the baby boy to his employer Sayyed Mehdi (27) in Govandi after kidnapping him.

On further inquiry, cops learned that the boy was with Mehdi in Govandi’s Shivaji Nagar neighbourhood. On Friday morning, the police raided the spot and arrested the two accused. In his confession, Mehdi told cops that he promised to provide a child to his friend Atmaram Shashikant Aazgaonkar, as he was unable to become a father. Mumbai Shocker: Two ‘Wannabe’ Extortionists Demand Rs 7 Lakh From Former Employer, Threaten To Detonate Explosives at His Office; Arrested.

Cops also found that Mehdi promised to pay Shaikh Rs 1.5 lakh once the baby was delivered. The police have also arrested Aazgaonkar for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

