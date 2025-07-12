Mumbai, July 12: In a chilling case of digital deceit, Maharashtra Police busted a gang in Mira-Bhayander near Mumbai that used fake Tinder profiles to honeytrap and rob unsuspecting men. The gang’s elaborate scam was exposed after a local man filed a complaint revealing how he was lured, trapped, and extorted of INR 3.5 lakh.

According to police, the victim matched with a woman on Tinder and began chatting regularly. Unknown to him, the profile was fake and created by one of the accused, Sagar Rawal, 26. After days of conversation, the woman invited him for coffee. They met at a local café, where she claimed she lived alone and was skilled in giving massages. Gaining his trust, she coaxed him to her house. Tinder Dating Scam: Mumbai Police File FIR Against Fraudsters Who Duped Techie Allegedly in Collusion With Godfather Club in Andheri West.

Once there, she asked him to undress. Moments later, four men — Sagar Rawal, Rishabh Shinde, Sonu Sheikh, and one more — stormed in. They threatened him, physically assaulted him, and demanded INR 10 lakh, warning of dire consequences. The gang held him hostage and forced him to sell his gold chain, ultimately extracting INR 3.5 lakh. Dating App Scam: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Releases Awareness Video Featuring Ameesha Patel, Explains How Men Are Scammed Into Paying Huge Restaurant Bill.

The victim later reported the incident to police. Investigators arrested Rawal and Shinde first, who then confessed and named their other accomplices, including the woman who acted as the bait.

All the accused are now in police custody. Authorities are probing whether more victims were similarly targeted by the gang using dating apps. Police have urged users to exercise caution while meeting online matches, especially when invited to private locations.

