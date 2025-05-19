The Maharashtra Cyber Cell is creating awareness about sextortion, fraud and blackmail as cases of cybercrime continue to be on the rise. In a video shared on Instagram featuring actress Ameesha Patel, the police said that not every club plays music, but some are meant for blackmail. The video shows Ameesha Patel speaking about dating app scams via Tinder and other portals, which are used by scammers to defraud people. In the video, actress Ameesha Patel is seen talking about the dating app scam through which fraudsters and clubs scam people using dating apps such as Tinder, Bumble, etc. While raising awareness, Ameesha Patel asked victims of online dating app fraud to report the incident by calling 1945 and alerting the Maharashtra Cyber Cell. "Hum bewakoof nahi banenge," the caption of the post read. New Dating App Scam: Men Being Tricked Into Paying Huge Restaurant Bills by Online Match on Tinder, Bumble and Other Apps, Know Modus Operandi and How To Avoid Getting Scammed.

Not Every Club Plays Music…Some Are Planned for Blackmail

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maharashtra Cyber (@mahacyber)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)