TMC MLA Jahangir Khan Arrested Near India-Nepal Border After Being on the Run

The West Bengal Police on Monday arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and senior leader Jahangir Khan near the India-Nepal border. The arrest follows days of the political heavyweight being on the run after his interim legal protection expired. Khan, a prominent TMC figure who recently contested the assembly elections from the Falta constituency in West Bengal, has been a central figure in an ongoing election controversy. His arrest marks a significant development in a series of legal battles involving multiple criminal cases. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: ECI Orders FIR Against Aides of TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Over Alleged Voter Threats in Falta.

The operation was executed weeks after a vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court declined to extend Khan's interim protection from arrest. The protection was tied to five separate First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him. Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee had previously referred the matter to a regular bench for further deliberation. Earlier, Khan had been granted temporary immunity from police action by Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya until May 26. This legal shield was provided to ensure his participation in the Falta constituency repolls, which were ordered by election authorities on May 21 due to widespread reports of voting irregularities. West Bengal: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Withdraws Falta Nomination Ahead of May 21 Repoll.

TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Arrested

News Alert ! TMC leader Jahangir Khan arrested near India-Nepal border in north Bengal on 'extortion' charges: Police. pic.twitter.com/R6BMcdEMg7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2026

The state government had actively moved to vacate the protective order before its scheduled expiration. However, the bench declined to intervene prematurely at that time. Following the expiration of his legal immunity and the transition of the case to a regular High Court bench, Khan evaded authorities until police tracked him down near the border. Law enforcement officials have not yet disclosed the exact location of the arrest or if Khan was attempting to cross into Nepal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).