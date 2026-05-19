West Bengal: TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Withdraws Falta Nomination Ahead of May 21 Repoll

In a major development ahead of the upcoming election, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan announced on Tuesday that he has withdrawn his nomination from the Falta Assembly constituency. The decision comes just two days before the scheduled repoll on May 21. Khan, a close aide of senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee, also announced that he would no longer contest elections, dealing a significant setback to the ruling party in West Bengal.

Election Scrapped Over Irregularities

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had previously countermanded the initial voting held on April 29 in the Falta constituency, located in the South 24 Parganas district. The regulatory body ordered a fresh repoll across all 285 polling stations following allegations of severe electoral offences, voter intimidation, and electronic voting machine (EVM) irregularities. Among the complaints were reports that black tape had been placed over the opposition party's ballot buttons on the voting machines. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC Orders Fresh Polling in All 285 Falta Booths on May 21 After BJP-TMC Clashes and Local Protests.

Judicial Protection Preceded Exit

Khan’s sudden withdrawal follows a series of legal developments. On Monday, the Calcutta High Court granted him interim protection from coercive police action until May 26. Khan had approached the court seeking the disclosure of multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) filed against him, alleging that he was being targeted with false criminal cases as part of a political conspiracy during the election period. While Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya permitted Khan to continue campaigning and contest the election, the court simultaneously directed him to cooperate with ongoing police investigations and strictly adhere to ECI guidelines regarding voter safety.

Political Fallout and Campaign Silence

The decision has intensified political friction in the state. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously questioned the TMC's low-profile campaign strategy in Falta ahead of the repoll, noting the absence of senior TMC leadership on the ground. Following Khan's withdrawal, the political landscape in the constituency has shifted drastically, clearing the path for the opposition. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: ECI Orders FIR Against Aides of TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Over Alleged Voter Threats in Falta.

The Falta Assembly seat falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency. The fresh polling is scheduled to take place on May 21 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. under stringent security measures, with the counting of votes set for May 24.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Time Of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).