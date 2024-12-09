New Delhi, December 9; Two students died after falling from the fourth floor of their PG (paying guest) accommodation in Delhi's Rohini on Monday, an official said. The police had earlier said the students had jumped from the fourth floor. The deceased have been identified as Ishaan, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and Harsh, a resident of Delhi's Palam Colony, the official said. Delhi Triple Murder: Couple’s Wedding Anniversary Turns Tragic As Duo Along With Daughter Found Stabbed to Death in Neb Sarai Area, Neighbours Recall Victims As ‘Warm and Friendly’.

They were pursuing BBA from Delhi Technological University (DTU) and Bhagwan Parshuram Institute of Technology (BPIT), he said. "A PCR call was received at 1:10 am at the KNK Marg police station informing that two boys had fallen from the terrace of a building. The police team immediately visited the scene. Upon local enquiry, it was found that the two individuals, who were in a room on the fourth floor of a PG accommodation, had fallen through the window,” a senior police officer said. Further investigation is underway, the officer added.