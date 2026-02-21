The Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially gets under way today as Pakistan take on New Zealand in a pivotal Match 41 encounter. Following a competitive group phase, both teams have arrived in the Sri Lankan capital for this Group 2 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium. With heavyweight contenders England and co-hosts Sri Lanka also in the same pool, a victory in this opening fixture is considered essential for any side harbouring semi-final ambitions. Colombo Weather and Rain Forecast Live for PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

How To Watch NZ vs PAK, T20 WC 2026 Super 8?

Cricket fans across the globe have multiple options to follow the action live. In Pakistan, the match will be broadcast free-to-air on PTV Sports and PTV Home, the latter featuring a dedicated Urdu commentary feed. Digital audiences in Pakistan can stream the game via the Tamasha and Myco apps, which offer both free and premium viewing tiers.

In New Zealand, the match is available on Sky Sport, while TVNZ+ provides a free digital streaming option with advertisements. For viewers in India, the Star Sports Network holds the television rights, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website. In the United Kingdom, coverage is provided by Sky Sports Cricket, with streaming accessible through the NOW platform. New Zealand vs Pakistan Prediction: Who Will Win NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match?.

Match Fact

Feature Details Match New Zealand vs Pakistan (Super 8, Group 2) Tournament ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Date Saturday, 21 February 2026 Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka Kick-off Time 19:00 Local (13:30 GMT / 19:00 IST) TV (Free-to-Air) PTV Sports (Pakistan) Digital (Free/Trial) TVNZ+ (NZ), Tamasha (Pakistan), JioHotstar (India) Live Audio BBC Radio 5 Live (UK), All India Radio (India)

New Zealand vs Pakistan Team News

Pakistan enter the Super 8s following a reshuffled line-up that saw captain Babar Azam demoted in the batting order to bolster the middle-run rate. The inclusion of young talent Khawaja Nafay has added aggression to the top order, while the bowling unit remains spearheaded by the experienced Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, welcome their captain back into the starting XI after he missed the final group game due to a brief illness. The Black Caps are expected to rely heavily on their spin department, with Ish Sodhi likely to play a major role on a Colombo surface that traditionally offers significant assistance to slow bowlers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2026 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).