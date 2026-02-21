A heart stopping CCTV clip has gone viral, showing a young girl’s incredible presence of mind as she saved two children from getting trapped inside a lift. The video captures two little girls standing inside the elevator while an older child remains outside, chatting with them. Suddenly, the lift doors begin to shut. In a split second, the older girl wedges herself between the closing doors, using all her strength to stop them. Shockingly, the doors fail to reopen despite detecting an obstruction, raising serious safety concerns. As the children struggle, two women rush in to help. Together, they pry the doors apart with their hands and feet and pull the kids to safety. Moments later, the doors shut completely. Kerala Viral Video: Clip Shows Girl Narrowly Escape From Getting Run Over by Speeding Bus in Kozhikode.

Heroic Act Caught on Camera: Girl Saves Kids From Faulty Lift

This is not bravery. This is stupidity. This video from India is being shared with captions praising the "bravery" of a young girl who appears to be trying to save her sisters or friends inside the lift. Forcing open lift doors the way she did is extremely dangerous. Keeping a… pic.twitter.com/TsOLmu7qdV — mgi (@xidktun) February 21, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

