The ongoing Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav is bigger and brighter than the editions before and with about 200 stalls and 1000 participating artisans as well as artists from across the country, it is a mini-India all under one roof.

Like the Tribes India website, the Aadi Mahotsav is a one-stop giftingTribes India Aadi Mahotsav destination that caters to different types of needs. From the natural and immunity-boosting tribal produce such as organic haldi, dry amla, wild honey, black pepper, ragi, triphala, and lentil mixes such as moong dal, urad dal, white beans, and dalia to artefacts such as paintings be it in the Warli style or Patachitras; from jewellery handcrafted in the Dokra style to bead necklaces from the Wancho and Konyak tribes of the North-East to the rich and vibrant textiles and silks, namely; from colourful puppets and children’s toys to traditional weaves such as Dongria shawls and Bodo weaves; from iron craft from Bastar to bamboo craft and cane furniture; all these are available at one place.

Depending on the requirements and budget, these products can customised into gift hampers. Packaged in premium organic, recyclable, sustainable packing material, designed by renowned designer Ms. Rina Dhaka exclusively for Tribes India, these make for ideal gifts for any occasion.

One can also enjoy exotic foods such as madwa roti, litti chokha, dhuska, banjara biryani, dal baati and churma from different parts of the country here at the festival.

The Aadi Mahotsav- A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Crafts, Culture and Commerce is on at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi till the 15th February, 2020 from 11 am to 9 pm.

Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India inaugurated the tribal festival Aadi Mahotsav in on Monday. On the occasion, Shri Naidu had called for a model of development that preserves the special identity of tribals. “Their culture is their identity”, he said and wanted this culture to remain intact, while drawing the Adivasis into the mainstream. Taking note of the wide range of tribal handicrafts, the Vice President emphasized the need to channelize the natural skills of tribal people to promote and popularize their products and improve their sources of income.

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs said, “This annual festival showcases traditional art and handicrafts and cultural heritage of the country and connects the tribal artisans with larger markets. This even brings to focus the diversity and richness of the tribes of India.”

The Aadi Mahotsav is an annual event that was started in 2017. The festival is an attempt to familiarise people with the rich and diverse craft, culture of tribal communities across the country, at one place. However, due to the pandemic, the 2020 edition of the festival could not be held.

The theme of the festival is “A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Crafts, Culture and Commerce”, which represents the basic ethos of tribal life.

