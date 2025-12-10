At least 19 people were killed, and several were injured after two buildings collapsed in Morocco's Fes city on Wednesday, December 10. According to the state news media, the building blocks had shown signs of neglect for some time and collapsed today. News agency Reuters said the local authorities in the Fes prefecture reported two adjacent four-storey buildings had collapsed overnight. Meanwhile, several videos have surfaced on social media showing huge piles of debris after the building collapse. Florida Plane Crash: Small Plane Crashes Into a Car While Attempting Emergency Landing on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Driver Injured; Pilot and Passenger Safe (See Pic and Video).

Morocco Building Collapse

مقتل 19 شخصاً جراء انهيار بنايتين متجاورتين بمدينة فاس في #المغرب #نكمن_في_التفاصيل pic.twitter.com/WQxl8CeRcD — Independent عربية (@IndyArabia) December 10, 2025

19 Dead After 2 Adjacent 4-Storey Buildings Collapse in Morocco

❗️⚠️🇲🇦 - At least 19 people were killed and 16 others injured when two adjacent four-story residential buildings collapsed overnight in the Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood of Fez, a historic former capital in northeastern Morocco. The buildings were occupied by eight families. Local… pic.twitter.com/kicNa5YArZ — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) December 10, 2025

