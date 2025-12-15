In an unfortunate incident in Andhra Pradesh, a 15-year-old student died after suffering a heart attack. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on December 13 in Ramachandrapuram in the Konaseema district. A video of the incident has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows the Class 10 student, later identified as Nallamilli Siri, attending a lecture in her school when she suffers a heart attack. The disturbing video shows the student collapsing on the ground in the classroom after suffering a heart attack. Although the student was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, it is reported that the doctors declared her dead. A case is said to have been registered in connection with the incident. LatestLY could not independently verify the incident. Heart Attack Kills MBBS Student: Andhra Pradesh Youth Studying in Georgia Dies of Cardiac Arrest.

Student Dies of Heart Attack in Andhra Pradesh

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Telugu Scribe), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

