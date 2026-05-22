Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Government Recommends CBI Probe Into Death of Model and Actress

The Madhya Pradesh government has officially recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of model and actor Twisha Sharma, whose case has drawn national attention amid allegations of MP Govt, questions over the police investigation and demands from her family for an independent probe, as reported by TOI. The decision was confirmed on Friday, days after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav assured Sharma’s family that the state government would seek a federal investigation into the case.

Officials said the recommendation for a CBI investigation was made in view of the growing public scrutiny surrounding the circumstances of Sharma’s death and the demands raised by her family. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh Claims ‘2 People Lived Inside Her’, Describes Her As ‘Schizophrenic, Troubled Personality’.

The development comes after Sharma’s relatives repeatedly questioned the impartiality of the ongoing probe by Bhopal Police and sought an investigation outside Madhya Pradesh. According to government statements, the state has assured full cooperation with any future CBI inquiry.

Twisha Sharma Found Dead at Matrimonial Home

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found dead at her matrimonial residence in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12, less than six months after her marriage to Samarth Singh, son of retired district judge Giribala Singh. Police registered a case under provisions related to dowry death and cruelty following allegations made by Sharma’s family that she faced physical and mental harassment after marriage. Her husband, Samarth Singh, has remained absconding since the incident, and police earlier announced a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Husband Samarth Singh’s ‘Sworn Enemies’ Remark in Wedding Video Surfaces.

Family Continues Demand for Second Post-Mortem

A major point of contention in the case has been the family’s demand for a second post-mortem examination at AIIMS Delhi. Sharma’s relatives have alleged lapses in the initial investigation and expressed concerns over preservation of forensic evidence.

Earlier this week, a Bhopal magistrate court rejected the plea for a second autopsy outside the state, stating that such permission was beyond its jurisdiction. However, the court directed authorities to ensure proper preservation of the body while related legal proceedings continue.

Court observations reportedly noted that the investigation conducted so far did not immediately justify a second post-mortem, though the family has continued to insist on an independent forensic examination.

The case has seen conflicting narratives emerge from both families. Sharma’s relatives have accused the in-laws of dowry harassment and influencing the investigation, while the husband’s family has denied wrongdoing and said they are willing to cooperate with any inquiry, including a CBI probe.

Recent reports also cited statements made by Sharma’s mother-in-law regarding personal disputes within the marriage, adding further complexity to the investigation.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar earlier stated that preliminary findings appeared to indicate suicide rather than murder, although he maintained that police would cooperate with any court-directed or independent investigation.

The Twisha Sharma case has generated widespread discussion on social media and among women’s rights groups, with calls for transparency and accountability in investigations involving alleged dowry harassment. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also reportedly sought an action-taken report from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the case.

The recommendation for a CBI probe now places the matter before the central agency for consideration, while parallel legal proceedings and the police investigation continue.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).