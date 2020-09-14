New Delhi, Sep 14: Delhi Police arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with northeast Delhi riots that broke out in February this year.

Khalid has already been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) along with Jamia student and RJD youth wing president Meeran Haider, JCC media coordinator Safoora Zargar, and Danish, a resident of northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura. Umar Khalid Arrested in Connection with Northeast Delhi Riots, Ex-JNU Student Leader Arrested Under UAPA.

Earlier this week, Khalid was called by the Crime Branch for questioning in the northeast Delhi riots case. He was let off after the questioning.

Since December, Delhi was brimming with tensions after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed. A sit-in protest against it started at various parts of the national capital. An agitation also started near Jafrabad metro station in northeast Delhi.

The protest in northeast Delhi turned violent and around 53 people were killed.

