New Delhi, January 6: Several Left-wing student organisations at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a gathering at the 'Guerrilla Dhaba' on the university campus.

The incident took place on Monday evening, shortly after the Supreme Court denied bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case. Around 30 to 40 students affiliated with the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest, raising anti-government slogans at the campus. Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail by Supreme Court in Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case.

Anti-PM Narendra Modi, HM Shah Slogans at JNU

#BREAKING: 10 years after Pro-Terror Anti-India Slogans in JNU led to a Nationwide storm. Fresh Anti-Modi/Shah Slogans inside JNU in presence of two senior JNUSU functionaries. “Modi-Shah Ki Kabar Khudegi, JNU Ki Dharti Par” No major action in 2016. Will we see any action now? pic.twitter.com/eRrxZPWt7b — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 6, 2026

Among the slogans shouted was "Modi-Shah ki kabra khudegi, JNU ki dharti par", which triggered sharp reactions from the BJP. The sloganeering drew a sharp reaction from the BJP, which condemned the Left-wing groups and linked the protest to the denial of bail to Khalid and Imam.

BJP Slams

Modi Shah ki Kabr Khudegi JNU ki dharti par These slogans chanted by Tukde ecosystem in JNU after Sharjeel Umar denied bail This is an anti India bunch of Urban Naxals But it’s not just them.. Votebank ke Naam Par Umar Sharjeel Bachao Gang kaam par Prithviraj Chavan: Umar… https://t.co/kesgV1TnKR pic.twitter.com/GJ0rlTtJOW — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) January 6, 2026

BJP leaders described the protesters as part of what they termed the "tukde ecosystem" and labelled them "urban Naxals". Taking to X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "These slogans chanted by the Tukde ecosystem in JNU after Sharjeel Umar denied bail. This is an anti-India bunch of Urban Naxals... Votebank ke naam par Umar Sharjeel Bachao Gang kaam par." Delhi Riots Case: Shifa Ur Rehman’s Wife Nooreen Fatima Hails Supreme Court Bail, Hopes for Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam’s Release Soon (Watch Video).

Another BJP national spokesperson, Pradeep Bhandari, also condemned the incident through a social media post. "Urban Naxals in support of anti-national Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam protested late at night in JNU outside Sabarmati Hostel. This is not a protest; this is appropriation of anti-India thought! Intellectual terrorists can be academics, doctors, or engineers," he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have said that they have not received any complaints regarding the sloganeering at the JNU campus. Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "JNU has become a hub of the so-called 'tukde-tukde' gang, involving Rahul Gandhi, the TMC, Left parties, and other opposition forces. It has turned into a camp office of this group, and the country will not tolerate it."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

