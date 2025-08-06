New Delhi, August 6: India on Wednesday reiterated that the latest tariff actions by US President Donald Trump are "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable". Trump has signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 per cent tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s continued purchase of Russian oil. "We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," an MEA spokesperson said in a statement. Donald Trump Signs Executive Order Imposing Additional 25% Tariffs on Indian Imports for Buying Russian Oil.

The United States has in recent days targeted India’s oil imports from Russia. "We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India," the MEA spokesperson said. "It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," said the official statement. Donald Trump Slaps Additional 25% Tariff on Indian Imports, Claims India’s Imports of Russian Oil Pose an ‘Unusual and Extraordinary Threat’ to US.

In the executive order, Trump said the decision is aimed at strengthening measures taken under earlier sanctions against Russia following its actions in Ukraine. The order states that India is directly or indirectly importing oil from Russia, which the US considers a threat to its national security and foreign policy. "Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent," the order reads. The new tariffs will be applied to all eligible Indian goods entering the US from 21 days after the order’s signing, except for shipments already in transit before the deadline and cleared before September 17.

