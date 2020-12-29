New Delhi, Dec 29: Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

In a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday that he underwent a test after showing initial symptoms of coronavirus infection. He urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease. COVID-19 New Strain in India: 6 UK Returnees in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune Found Coronavirus Positive With Mutant.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने आज टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूं। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आए हैं, कृपया खुद को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जांच करवा लें — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) December 28, 2020

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got a test done and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get a test done," he said.