New Delhi, Dec 29: Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

In a tweet, Choubey informed on Monday that he underwent a test after showing initial symptoms of coronavirus infection. He urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got a test done and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get a test done," he said.