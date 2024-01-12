Karimnagar, January 12: An unusual crowd is expected at Telangana’s Karimnagar bus depot at 3 pm on Friday, as a public auction for a fighter cock is set to take place. The rooster, an Aseel breed known for its fight-to-the-finish trait, was found abandoned on a bus and has been cared for by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) staff for the past 72 hours.

The auction comes ahead of the Sankranti season, a time known for cockfight contests in Andhra Pradesh, where these birds can sell for lakhs of rupees. The TSRTC, while unsure of such a premium offer, is hoping for a decent return on investment, reported TOI. Makar Sankranti 2024: HSI-India Urges Citizens to Report Illegal Cockfighting Events Ahead of Festival.

The Aseel breed, originally from Thailand, the Philippines, and Peru, has become a local favorite in recent times due to its fighting spirit and stamina. A good quality Aseel with pure lineage can cost up to 4 lakh, with some farms in Hyderabad selling trained birds for about 30,000. Cockfight Breeders Resort to Performance-Enhancing Drugs, Administer Viagra and Shilajit to Boost Roosters Ahead of Sankranti Festival.

The rooster will go under the hammer as per the “lost and found protocol” of RTC, which stipulates fixed timelines for auctioning found goods. Perishables are kept for 48 hours, non-perishables for 45 days, and in this case, the living being was kept for 72 hours.

Interested bidders are asked to assemble at the B R Ambedkar bus depot at 3 pm sharp. While no base price has been fixed, officials anticipate the bird will fetch at least 10,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2024 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).