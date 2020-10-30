Jammu, October 30: The maximum limit of pilgrims, visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been increased from 7000 to 15000 per day. The new guidelines issued by the government will come into effect from November 1, 2020. The limit of daily pilgrims visiting the shrine was increased three days after MHA extended Unlock 5 guidelines till November 30. Navratri 2020: Special Arrangements at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple for Navratri Festival Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary also issued guidelines to extend lockdown in containment zones in Jammu and Kashmir till November 30. However, unlock guidelines will remain in place outside containment zones. The guidelines were issued under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Guidelines Ahead of Navratri 2020: Limit of Pilgrims Increased to 7,000 Per Day by Jammu And Kashmir Government.

Guidelines by Principal Home Secretary:

The limit of pilgrims, visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been increased from 7000 to 15000 per day, with effect from 1st November, 2020: Jammu & Kashmir Government pic.twitter.com/LGWYxscdf1 — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020

Earlier, this month, the limit of pilgrims visiting the shrine was increased from 5,000 to 7,000 per day ahead of Navaratri festival. According to reports, during the Navaratri festival, close to 40,000 people visited the holy shrine between October 17 and October 25. Out of the total devotes, who visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, around 15,000 were from Jammu and Kashmir. Religious places were re-opened in the union territory from August 16, almost after five months of the outbreak of COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).