Kanpur, April 8: In a shocking turn of events, a woman eloped with her daughter’s fiancé just nine days before their wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The groom-to-be, who had fallen in love with his future mother-in-law, planned to elope with her, taking along the jewellery and money saved for the wedding.

According to the report by Dainik Bhaskar, the family that had arranged the wedding was unaware of the affair between the mother and the groom, who frequently visited their home under the pretext of wedding preparations. Before fleeing, the woman and her daughter’s fiancé left together, claiming they were going shopping, but they have since gone missing. Rampur Shocker: Wedding Called Off After Groom Slaps Bride on Stage in Uttar Pradesh Over Dowry Demand; 6 Injured As Incident Triggers Violent Brawl.

Woman Elopes With Daughter’s Fiancé Days Before Wedding in Aligarh

Suspicion arose when the girl's father noticed the wedding jewelry and cash missing from the cupboard, confirming his worst fears. A police report was filed, and authorities are now tracking the pair's phone locations as they search for them. Wedding Turns Tragic in Ballia: Boy Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Dispute Over Dance During ‘Jaimala’ Ceremony in UP (Watch Video).

In another incident, a fight broke out between two families in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor after the groom gave INR 5,000 instead of INR 50,000 to the bride's family after they hid his shoes as part of a 'joota chupai' (hiding shoes) ritual during his wedding. The groom was called a beggar by the women from the bride's side for giving less money. The groom was locked up in a room and was beaten up by the bride's family with sticks.

