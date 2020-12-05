Lucknow, December 5: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday distributed appointment letters through the online process to 36,590 newly appointed assistant teachers in primary schools. The Chief Minister also congratulated teachers who attended the event via video conferencing.

"Heartfelt wishes for the bright future to the newly appointed teachers in Primary Schools. The energy of all the talented and creative teachers who are selected by a fair and transparent recruitment process will help in bringing changes in the primary level education. Congratulations to the newly appointed teachers!" Adityanath tweeted. Yogi Adityanath Takes U-Turn, Gives Up on Permission Issue for Migrants.

परिषदीय प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में नवनियुक्त अध्यापकों को उज्ज्वल भविष्य की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। निष्पक्ष एवं पारदर्शी भर्ती प्रक्रिया द्वारा चयनित सभी प्रतिभाशाली एवं रचनाधर्मी अध्यापकों की ऊर्जा शिक्षा की प्राथमिक दहलीज पर नए प्रभात का उदय करेगी। नवनियुक्त शिक्षकों को पुनः बधाई! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 5, 2020

Earlier on October 16, appointment letters were distributed to 31,227 assistant teachers.