Hardoi, Dec 11: Three persons were killed when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday.

All three were on a motorbike when the accident took place in Padarwa village

The deceased have been identified as Rajkumar Kushwaha, Sanjay and Bablu Kushwaha. They worked as masons and were going to work when the accident took place.

According to local people, the impact of the collision was so strong that the bike was torn into pieces and all three died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

According to local people, the impact of the collision was so strong that the bike was torn into pieces and all three died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The police was scanning the CCTV footage of nearby areas including a petrol pump and a bank, to identify the vehicle that fled after hitting the motorbike.

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed officials to extend all help to the kin of the deceased.