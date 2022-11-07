Banda, Nov 7: A 24-year-old person allegedly hanged himself from a tree in the Badausa Police Station area here, police said on Monday.

His family members have claimed that someone killed him and hanged the body from a tree, they said.

The body of Sushil Yadav was found hanging from a babool (gum arabic) tree Monday morning, SHO Kripashankar Mishra said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

He added that it has come to light that there was a love affair between Yadav and a woman and he was caught on Sunday by her family. "The youth committed suicide by hanging himself from a babool tree using a rope, as the love affair became public," Mishra said.