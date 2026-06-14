UP Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Raping 5-Year-Old Girl in Ballia

A 29-year-old man was arrested by Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a five-year-old girl. The incident occurred late Thursday night, June 11, when the victim was traveling home with her grandfather.

According to Bansdih Road Station House Officer (SHO) Vansh Bahadur Singh, the minor was riding on a motorcycle with her grandfather. The grandfather stopped the vehicle near a cold storage facility past the Bansdih Road intersection to use the restroom. Taking advantage of the situation, the suspect approached on a motorcycle, grabbed the child, and fled the scene. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 12-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Assaulted and Gang-Raped by Classmates in Deoria District.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's father on Friday, local authorities launched a search operation. Police rescued the minor later that day. A subsequent medical examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.

Based on the medical report and the victim's statement, investigators added stringent charges to the case, including Section 65(2) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. UP Woman Alleges Father-in-Law Raped Her at Gunpoint, Husband Gave Triple Talaq Over Phone; 5 Booked.

The suspect, identified as Chandan Kumar Shah, was apprehended on Saturday near the road connecting Dhelahwa Baba to Dubhad. Law enforcement has seized the motorcycle used in the crime, and Shah has been sent to jail as judicial proceedings begin.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 04:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).