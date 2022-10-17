Kanpur, Oct 17: In a shocking incident, a young man killed a stray dog on a pavement by hitting its head with a brick.
The youth said that he was irked over the constant barking by the dog.
The incident was caught on CCTV at a shop in the area. The video clip shows the youth, Jackie, walking up to the dog, and smashing its head with a brick.
Watch Man kills dog with brick in Kanpur:
कानपुर : बेरहमी से पत्थर से कुचलकर जानवर को मारता CCTV में कैद हुआ
जूही इलाके की घटना pic.twitter.com/RWM8npJJdX
— Bolta Uttar Pradesh (@boltaup) October 16, 2022
A case has been registered after the owner of the shop, Dharmendra, submitted the CCTV footage to the police.
Kanpur Police arrests accused:
— POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) October 16, 2022
The police then launched a search to trace Jackie, who was on the run, and arrested him, police officials said.
