UP Shocker: Dalit Man Beaten to Death in Lalitpur After Refusing to Massage Acquaintance’s Feet, 3 Arrested

A 30-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death with a leather belt and an iron rod in the Lalitpur district of Uttar Pradesh after he refused to massage the feet of an acquaintance. The police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder, which took place late Tuesday night in the Kotwali police station jurisdiction. The victim, identified as Manoj Ahirwar, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a local hospital.

According to Lalitpur police officials, the main accused, Monu Yadav, had invited Ahirwar to his house on Tuesday evening. An argument erupted when Yadav demanded that Ahirwar massage his feet. When Ahirwar refused, Yadav, along with his associates, allegedly locked him inside a room and subjected him to a brutal assault. Odisha Mob Lynching Video: Youth Beaten to Death After Women Accuse Him of Molestation and Attempted Rape Following Road Accident; 4 Arrested.

Family members of the victim grew concerned when he did not return home and launched a search. They eventually located a severely injured Ahirwar and rushed him to the district hospital. Given the critical nature of his wounds, doctors referred him to a higher medical facility in Jhansi, but he passed away during transit. Following a formal complaint filed by the victim's family, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Mushtaque confirmed that a swift investigation was launched immediately after the incident was reported. Law enforcement teams conducted raids across the area, leading to the arrest of Monu Yadav and two of his accomplices within 24 hours of the crime. ‘Masood Chandi’ Murdered in Hyderabad: YouTuber and Bodybuilder SK Mahboob Beaten to Death at Home in Telangana Over Personal Dispute.

The local administration has deployed additional police personnel in the village as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Officials stated that a thorough investigation is underway to ensure all evidence is documented for the upcoming legal proceedings.

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