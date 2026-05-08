Odisha Mob Lynching Video: Youth Beaten to Death After Women Accuse Him of Molestation and Attempted Rape Following Road Accident; 4 Arrested

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Bhubaneshwar, May 8: A man died on Thursday after he was allegedly beaten by a mob following accusations of molestation and attempted rape against two women in Odisha, police said. Odisha Police have arrested four accused in the case. Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Dutta Singh said the incident occurred when a motorcycle carrying two young men collided with a scooter ridden by two women students near Bhingarpur. The impact caused the students to fall off the scooter.

According to the Commissioner, the two bike riders returned to help the girls. However, the girls alleged that the men attempted to abduct them, amounting to molestation and attempted rape. Hearing the girls' screams, local residents gathered at the spot and allegedly assaulted one of the men. The victim sustained serious injuries and was declared dead at the hospital. Odisha Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped in Front of Children, Accused Bite Off Her Cheek; 2 Arrested.

Man Lynched by Mob in Odisha (Disturbing Visuals, Viewer Discretion Advised)

Law and order of Odisha has gone down in Odisha. In this case of Balianta, Odisha two young men were brutally beaten by locals alleging misbehave by them to a girl as their vehicle heats the girl and argument arise . One guy died due to such barber attack. Police tio was present pic.twitter.com/lrG4sH9D6B — Dr MANISA DAS PATTANAIK (@MManisa) May 7, 2026

Speaking on the incident, the Police Commissioner said, "In Bhingarpur, a rural area located in the Balianta PS Rural Areas, on the outskirts of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate, a young man was murdered. Two young men were travelling on a bike towards Bhingarpur, while two female students were travelling on a scooter. The bike collided with the scooter, causing the girls to fall off. The bike riders returned and tried to rescue them. However, the girls allege that this attempted abduction amounted to molestation and an attempt to rape. They have filed a report, which is being investigated. Hearing their screams, people gathered nearby and attacked the young man, who was also challenging the crowd." Bhubaneshwar Shocker: 67-Year-Old Grocer Rapes MBA Student, Offers Free Groceries Every Month To Keep Her Quiet.

Commissioner Singh said the Police Control Room (PCR) team reached the spot within eight minutes of receiving the distress call. "The young man suffered serious injuries as a result of this act of lawlessness. The PCR arrived eight minutes after receiving the call. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. A manhunt is underway. Four people have been arrested, and the remaining individuals are being arrested."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)