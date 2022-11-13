Kanpur, November 13: A 47-year-old factory worker died after his colleague allegedly inserted an air compressor pipe into his rectum "for fun'' in Rania area of Kanpur Dehat district on Friday. Police said the man died due to internal injuries caused due to sudden burst of air in his cavity.

The victim's family members have accused the co-worker in the factory of murder and lodged a complaint at the Rania police station, reported TOI.

The tragic incident happened on the premises of a factory in Rania Industrial area of Kanpur Dehat district on Friday. The victim, identified as Dayashankar Dubey of Hanspuram area of Naubasta in Kanpur, fell unconscious after the air compressor pipe used to clean dust was allegedly inserted into his rectum by a fellow worker. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Suicide Note of Woman Over Dowry Issue Goes Viral, Found Alive Later

He was rushed to a private hospital in Kakadeo when his condition deteriorated, where he died later. Following his death at a hospital, the police on the basis of a complaint detained his colleague for questioning. The deceased is survived by wife Neelam and two sons Deepak and Harshit. UP Shocker: Enraged Over Marriage Proposal, ‘Facebook Friend’ Murders Telangana Woman by Hitting Her With Brick in Amroha, Arrested

Rania police station in charge Atul Gautam said that the matter is being investigated. Police have taken the accused factory worker into custody. The postmortem has confirmed death due to internal bleeding.

Gautam added that the victim died of excess internal bleeding. He was employed at the factory for the past 15 years and was the only earning member of his family.

