Hyderabad, Nov 13: A married woman from Telangana, who was missing for about one week, has been found murdered in Uttar Pradesh, where she had gone to meet her Facebook friend.

The body of Uzma Begum (32), who went missing from her residence in Banswada on November 6, was found in the premises of a private security company in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh. Police arrested an employee, Shehzad and questioned him, which revealed the shocking details of how friendship over Facebook led to the murder. UP Shocker: Man Murders Telangana Woman Who Wanted To Marry Him in Amroha, Arrested.

On Shehzad's advice, Uzma left her residence and went to Gajraula in Amroha to meet him. The woman insisted that he marry her. Angered over this, he tied her with her scarf and hit a brick on her head resulting in her death. He then dumped the body in a corner of the security company and escaped.

A case was registered at the Gajraula police station and after questioning a few employees of the company, police finally arrested Shehzad, who confessed to the crime. Karnataka Shocker: Class 10 Girl Sexually Harassed by School Headmaster in Hassan; Accused Held.

Uzma was married to one Muqeed in Banswada about 12 years ago. They have two children. After a fight with husband, the woman had gone to her parents in Nizamabad about two months ago. Following intervention by the elders, she returned to her husband on November 4. However, two days later she disappeared.

A missing case was registered by the police in Banswada. Even as the police were conducting investigation, they received information from Uttar Pradesh about her murder.

