Sultanpur, Dec 17: A labourer died when a portion of an under-construction roof collapsed in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Paras Patti village under Motigarpur police station area on Friday evening, they said.

Following the collapse, labourers Dayaram (45) and Ram Asrey (30) got trapped in the debris, they said.

The villagers pulled out the duo from the debris and rushed them to a community health centre in Motigarpur where Dayaram was declared dead by the doctors, SHO Raj Kumar Verma said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding Asrey is undergoing treatment.