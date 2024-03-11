UP: Two Dead, Another Battling for Life as Speeding Car Rams Into Pedestrians in Gorakhpur, Horrifying Incident Caught on CCTV Camera (Video)

Two pedestrians were killed and a third one was battling for his life after a speeding car rammed into them while they were walking on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

News IANS| Mar 11, 2024 01:27 PM IST
A+
A-
UP: Two Dead, Another Battling for Life as Speeding Car Rams Into Pedestrians in Gorakhpur, Horrifying Incident Caught on CCTV Camera (Video)
Two Killed As Speeding Car Hits Them in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, March 11: Two pedestrians were killed and a third one was battling for his life after a speeding car rammed into them while they were walking on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The incident took place sometime on Sunday night and the CCTV installed in the area has captured it. Gorakhpur Hit-and-Run Case: Two Killed, One Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Them in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces

In the video, three people, identified as Moin, Aqueel Ahmed and Tahir, can be seen walking on the side of a deserted road in the dead of the night. Suddenly, a speeding car is seen coming and ramming them, before speeding away. The impact was so strong that the victims were tossed in the air for a while and then fell on the road. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Killed, 25 Injured After Truck Hits Roadways Bus on Gorakhpur-Kushinagar Highway Near Jagdishpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Gorakhpur Hit-and-Run Case

While Moin and Aqueel Ahmed died on the spot, Tahir's condition was critical, police said. Police official Jitendra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered under sections 124, 125, 279, 304, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He also said the car and its driver have not been identified yet and an investigation into the matter was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
A+
A-
UP: Two Dead, Another Battling for Life as Speeding Car Rams Into Pedestrians in Gorakhpur, Horrifying Incident Caught on CCTV Camera (Video)
Two Killed As Speeding Car Hits Them in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur, March 11: Two pedestrians were killed and a third one was battling for his life after a speeding car rammed into them while they were walking on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The incident took place sometime on Sunday night and the CCTV installed in the area has captured it. Gorakhpur Hit-and-Run Case: Two Killed, One Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Them in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces

In the video, three people, identified as Moin, Aqueel Ahmed and Tahir, can be seen walking on the side of a deserted road in the dead of the night. Suddenly, a speeding car is seen coming and ramming them, before speeding away. The impact was so strong that the victims were tossed in the air for a while and then fell on the road. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Killed, 25 Injured After Truck Hits Roadways Bus on Gorakhpur-Kushinagar Highway Near Jagdishpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Gorakhpur Hit-and-Run Case

While Moin and Aqueel Ahmed died on the spot, Tahir's condition was critical, police said. Police official Jitendra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered under sections 124, 125, 279, 304, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He also said the car and its driver have not been identified yet and an investigation into the matter was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Crime News Gorakhpur Gorakhpur Hit and Run Gorakhpur Hit and Run Case Hit-And-Run road accident UP Uttar Pradesh Viral Video
You might also like
Gurugram Horror: Mentally-Ill Son Stabs Mother to Death, Sets Flat on Fire After She Calls Him 'Mad'
News

Gurugram Horror: Mentally-Ill Son Stabs Mother to Death, Sets Flat on Fire After She Calls Him 'Mad'
Ramadan, Navratri, Ram Navami 2024: UP Police Issue Guidelines to Ensure Security Ahead of Festive Season
News

Ramadan, Navratri, Ram Navami 2024: UP Police Issue Guidelines to Ensure Security Ahead of Festive Season
Gurugram Horror: Mentally-Ill Son Stabs Mother to Death, Sets Flat on Fire After She Calls Him 'Mad'
News

Gurugram Horror: Mentally-Ill Son Stabs Mother to Death, Sets Flat on Fire After She Calls Him 'Mad'
Ramadan, Navratri, Ram Navami 2024: UP Police Issue Guidelines to Ensure Security Ahead of Festive Season
News

Ramadan, Navratri, Ram Navami 2024: UP Police Issue Guidelines to Ensure Security Ahead of Festive Season
Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force Busts Army Exam Racket, Four Arrested
News

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force Busts Army Exam Racket, Four Arrested
Agra Shocker: Woman Bites Off and Swallows Neighbour's Ear in Uttar Pradesh Over Dispute for Not Closing Gate
News

Agra Shocker: Woman Bites Off and Swallows Neighbour's Ear in Uttar Pradesh Over Dispute for Not Closing Gate
Google Trends Google Trends
Cillian Murphy
50K+ searches
Poor Things
20K+ searches
Anatomy of a Fall
10K+ searches
Brijendra Singh
10K+ searches
Godzilla Minus One
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot