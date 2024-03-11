UP: Two Dead, Another Battling for Life as Speeding Car Rams Into Pedestrians in Gorakhpur, Horrifying Incident Caught on CCTV Camera (Video)

Gorakhpur, March 11: Two pedestrians were killed and a third one was battling for his life after a speeding car rammed into them while they were walking on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The incident took place sometime on Sunday night and the CCTV installed in the area has captured it. Gorakhpur Hit-and-Run Case: Two Killed, One Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Them in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces

In the video, three people, identified as Moin, Aqueel Ahmed and Tahir, can be seen walking on the side of a deserted road in the dead of the night. Suddenly, a speeding car is seen coming and ramming them, before speeding away. The impact was so strong that the victims were tossed in the air for a while and then fell on the road. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Killed, 25 Injured After Truck Hits Roadways Bus on Gorakhpur-Kushinagar Highway Near Jagdishpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Gorakhpur Hit-and-Run Case

Warning: Disturbing video. Freak accident caught on camera in UP's Gorakhpur. Three people walking on road were thrown into air after hit by a speeding car. Two victims- Moin Akhtar and Akil Ahmed died on spot. Another injured Tahir is currently batting with life in hospital. pic.twitter.com/sMGY1ND0fC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 11, 2024

While Moin and Aqueel Ahmed died on the spot, Tahir's condition was critical, police said. Police official Jitendra Kumar Singh said a case has been registered under sections 124, 125, 279, 304, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He also said the car and its driver have not been identified yet and an investigation into the matter was underway.

