A tragic car accident claimed the lives of two people and left one person critically injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Sunday night. A video of the hit-and-run case has surfaced on social media. The incident occurred at Ramnagar intersection, where three people were walking after having dinner at their home. A speeding car, which was out of control, rammed into them and fled the scene. The impact of the collision was so severe that two of the pedestrians died on the spot, while the third one was rushed to a nearby hospital. The police have registered a hit-and-run case and are looking for the driver of the car. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Killed, 25 Injured After Truck Hits Roadways Bus on Gorakhpur-Kushinagar Highway Near Jagdishpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Gorakhpur Hit-and-Run Case

Warning: Disturbing video. Freak accident caught on camera in UP's Gorakhpur. Three people walking on road were thrown into air after hit by a speeding car. Two victims- Moin Akhtar and Akil Ahmed died on spot. Another injured Tahir is currently batting with life in hospital. pic.twitter.com/sMGY1ND0fC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 11, 2024

