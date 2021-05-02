Hathras, May 2: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two army men in Hathras district when she was returning home after meeting her neighbour. The incident took place on Friday but was reported to the police on Saturday.

The police have arrested one of the alleged accused Mukesh, who had come to the village on a leave. The other accused, Saurabh, is absconding.

According to Superintendent of police (SP) Hathras, Vineet Jaiswal, Mukesh is posted in Jodhpur as a jawan. Saurabh, a new recruit, has not got his posting yet. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Three Youths in Mahoba, Accused Detained.

The victim, a student of Class 10, was dragged by the suspects to a vacant plot while she was returning to her home. Mukesh's house is just 100-meter away from the victim's house.

The SP said that an FIR has been registered under section 376-D (gang-rape) and under POCSO at Sadabad police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).