Fatehpur, March 12: Two labourers died and six others fell ill after consuming suspected spurious liquor at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur, police said on Friday. Ghazipur police station SHO Kamlesh Pal said eight labourers fell ill in Bhuli village after consuming liquor offered by Dangal Maurya alias Ganga Maurya, landlord of the house where the labourers were working, on Wednesday night.

Shivbhola Paswan (40) died while he was being taken to a hospital on Thursday evening and Motilal (50) died during treatment at a government hospital on Friday morning, he said. The six remaining labourers are undergoing treatment, Fatehpur SP Satpal Antil said. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Spurious Liquor Kills 4 in Rohtas District in Past 10 Days, Two Lose Eyesight.

He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem to find out the exact cause of the death and further investigation is underway. The SHO said Dangal Maurya and another person were taken into custody and were being interrogated. A liquor bottle has been seized and will be sent to a forensic lab, he added.