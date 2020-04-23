Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader, 19 Others Booked For Organising Cricket Match in Barabanki Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Representational Image of Cricket (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barabanki, April 23: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and at least 19 others were booked for breaking lockdown restrictions and organising a cricket match in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district on Thursday. Police intervened and stopped the cricket match that was being played at Panapur village in Tikaitnagar area defying social distancing norms. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

“A cricket match was organised in violation of lockdown rules by gathering over 20 people. After our control room received the information, the police reached the village and stopped the cricket match,” Barabanki SP Arvind Chaturvedi told India Today. Coronavirus Cases Reach 21,393 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 681 After 41 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours.

Police have booked local BJP leader Sudhir Singh and othering for violating lockdown orders. A case has been registered under sections 269 and 188 of the Epidemic Act. Meanwhile, Barabanki is one of the 11 COVID-19 free districts in Uttar Pradesh with no active cases.

India is currently under COVID-9 lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. No one is allowed to leave hose unnecessarily during the shutdown. People are also asked to maintain social distancing as the virus spreads through respiratory droplets.