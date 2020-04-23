Kanpur district administration surveillance by drone in Beconganj, Chamanganj, Bajaria, Machharia, Babupurwa, Gwaltoli yesterday, amid Coronavirus Lockdown. #WATCH Kanpur district administration surveillance by drone in Beconganj, Chamanganj, Bajaria, Machharia, Babupurwa, Gwaltoli yesterday, amid #CoronavirusLockdown (Source: Kanpur District Magistrate's media cell) pic.twitter.com/QN3EkTD5Pf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2020 Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi; social distancing norms flouted. The market was allowed to remain open for 24 hours from 21st April. #CoronavirusLockdown. Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi; social distancing norms flouted. The market was allowed to remain open for 24 hours from 21st April. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/MLfX6W972p— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020 In view of the coronavirus outbreak, Municipal corporation of Greater Mumbai has authorised all Deans & Medical Superintendents of various hospitals to extend contract period of all their employees whose contracts are expiring in near future: Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika.

Mumbai, April 23: One of the big announcements made by Narendra Modi government on Wednesday was Cabinet approving the promulgation of Ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The decision was made keeping in mind the rise in violence against health care professionals. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing said that attacks on healthcare workers will now be a non-bailable offence and will carry imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years if anyone found guilty.

In addition to this, Javadekar further announced that Health Ministry briefings will now be reduced to 4 days a week. Also, press releases and cabinet briefings will take place on alternate days.

United States records 1,738 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: AFP news agency quoting Johns Hopkins. US President Donald Trump said, "In order to protect our American workers, I have just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States." Trump has decided to halt green cards for 60 days.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, lauding his "leadership" for the reduction in COVID-19 spread rate in India. The global philanthropist credited the Modi government of taking a balanced approach amid the pandemic and placing a higher emphasis on saving human lives.

