Uttar Pradesh: Girl Throws Acid on Boy in Bhawani Ganj Area of Unnao, Police Begin Probe

Acid attack (Photo Credits: PTI)

Unnao, January 28: In a shocking incident, a girl in Uttar Pradesh allegedly threw acid on a boy on Monday. Reports inform that the incident took place in Bhawani Ganj area of Unnao. According to a tweet by ANI, ASP Unnao informed that the duo were neighbours and were in contact with each other since several months. The official further added saying that the boy was sent to hospital while the girl is being questioned.

"We've come to know that they had been in contact since several months and were neighbours. Boy was sent to hospital, girl is being questioned. Action will be taken as soon as we receive complaint", the official said. Karnataka Man Attacks Sister-in-law with Acid in Mangaluru Over Financial Dispute.

Several such similar incidences have been reported from different states in India. Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported from Haryana where a class 8th student at a government school in Gurugram suffered severe injuries on his face and parts of body after a fellow student threw acid on his face.

In October 2019, a similar incident had surfaced where a girl allegedly threw acid on a boy in Jeevangarh area near Aligarh area after the boy refused to marry her. Giving details about the incident, Police stated that the duo had an affair for six month after which he began ignoring the girl, following which she attacked him with acid.