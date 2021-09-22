New Delhi, September 22: A bus conductor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. The alleged rape took place when the minor girl, along with her mother, was travelling to Uttar Pradesh from Delhi in the dead of the night on Monday. The girl's mother also alleged that the bus conductor and helper had misbehaved and forced her to drink. All this happened inside the bus packed with 30 passengers. Delhi Woman Gangraped in Uttar Pradesh by Three Men Who Offered Her Lift.

In her complaint, the minor girl's mother said that she had boarded the bus at Badarpur border around 11:30pm. She was going to her hometown Shikohabad. Her daughter and niece were also travelling with her. "About 10-15 km on, the conductor and helper started misbehaving with me and tried to make me drink. I threw the glass out of the window," she said in her complaint, as reported by Times of India. Delhi Shocker: Woman Raped By Two Men In Moving Car In Shastri Park; Accused Arrested.

When the bus halted at one place and the passengers stepped out for refreshment, the woman said she went to the washroom. When she returned, she said, her daughter was missing. "After some time, I saw my daughter emerge. She was crying. She told me the conductor had raped her. I raised an alarm and told the other passengers. When I asked for the bus to be stopped, it was not," the mother said.

She further said the conductor and helper got off the bus somewhere between Maant and Jewar toll plazas. The woman's son and brother-in-law finally stopped the bus in Firozabad after which a complaint was lodged. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused conductor and booked him on charges of rape. The helper is on the run.

"The accused was arrested on rape charges and under the Pocso Act in Firozabad. His accomplice has been booked for assault with intent to outrage modesty. He is absconding," Firozabad Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said. The police sent the girl for medical examination. Further investigation was underway.

