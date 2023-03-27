Agra, March 27: A horrifying incident has sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh wherein a man allegedly killed his wife in front of his three children in Aligarh after an argument over meat. The shocking incident took place in the Mabudnagar area in Rorawar police station limits.

According to a report published by India Today, the incident occurred on Monday when the accused, identified as Sagir, got into a fight with his wife, Guddo (30), for not bringing meat. The fight soon escalated and Sagir, in a fit of rage, picked up a knife and slit his wife's throat as his children watched. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Her Affair With Another Woman; Commits Suicide Later.

The neighbours rushed to Sagir's house after hearing his children cry. The cops were alerted who then arrested the accused from his house. The daughter of the deceased narrated the incident to the police. She said her parents were fighting over meat, after which her father slit her mother's neck.. Gurugram Shocker: Husband Kills Wife, Stuffs Body Into Suitcase for Demanding TV and Mobile Phone, Arrested.

The accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. According to the reports, the murder weapon has been recovered from the crime spot.

