Kanpur, March 28: In a shocking incident, a man from Uttar Pradesh eloped with a minor girl from Jammu and then allegedly murdered her in the Hapur district. The accused has been identified as Ashu. According to the police, the accused murdered his paramour over a dispute. Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Killed During Clashes Between Two Communities at Varal Village in Bhavnagar, Six Arrested.

According to media reports, the deceased has been identified as Mahinur, a 16-year-girl native of Jammu and Kashmir. The accused killed the girl in his hometown in the Bheem Nagar area of Hapur district on March 22. The killing allegedly took place following a fight between the couple. Ashu had visited Jammu some four months back where he befriended the victim. He reportedly convinced her to come along with him to Hapur, the victim's father Talib Ali told the media. Maharashtra Shocker: Caught At Girlfriend’s House, Teen Thrashed to Death in Vaijapur; Three Arrested.

Reportedly, the accused told police that the girl died by suicide during the initial probe. Suspecting foul, the police probed the case from the angle of murder and interrogated the accused. The victim's post-mortem revealed the minor girl died of strangulation. Following this, the accused was arrested. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. Talib, the victim's father, is a resident of Assam and had been residing in Jammu for nearly eight years.

