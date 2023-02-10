Bhavnagar, February 10: A minor girl was killed during clashes between two communities in Varal village in Bhavnagar, police said on Friday, adding that six people have been arrested so far.

The clash broke out on Thursday late evening following a dispute over the non-payment of rent for a cell phone tower. District Superintendent of Police Ravindra Patel in a statement stated that "six persons were rounded up within hours of the group clash. In the said group clash a 16-year-old girl was murdered." Gujarat Shocker: Man Beaten With Stone, Iron Rod After He Objects to Being Photographed in Ahmedabad.

Both the groups lodged cross complaints against each other. According to the complaints filed before the Sihor police station, "A group from the minority community attacked members of the majority community over a dispute of cell tower rent on Thursday night.

"A member of the minority community had installed the cell phone tower in the premises of a member of the majority community and had not paid rent for several months. Last evening first they had an argument over collecting the tower scrap without paying the rent, which later in the night turned into a group clash." Gujarat Shocker: Husband Hangs Self to Death in Banaskantha After Killing Wife With Sharp-Edged Weapon.

Arif Payak and five others have been arrested for murder, rioting, unlawful assembly. Whereas some majority community members have been booked for attempt to murder and unlawful assembly and rioting, said the police station officer.

