Mumbai, March 2: In a shocking incident, a minor boy was allegedly killed after he was caught at his girlfriend's home in Bhivgaon village of Vaijapur tehsil. The deceased boy was a student of class X. Police have arrested the girl's grandfather, father and uncle in connection with this case.

According to a report in TOI, Sachin Kale of Borsar village was brutally thrashed by Madhav Jangle (65), Dadasaheb (42) and Sunil - all from Bhivgaon leading to his death. Jharkhand Shocker: Teenager Killed in Dhanbad Days Ahead of Exam, Two Friends Arrested.

Locals found a partially decomposed body of a youth in a field in Bhivgaon on Tuesday. Cops were alerted and upon inquiry they got to know that the teen was from a neighbouring village, and he had gone to meet his girlfriend. The probe further revealed that he was caught in the girl's house on the night of February 25. Punjab Shocker: Engineering Student Killed in Deadly Clashes Between Two Groups in Patiala’s Punjabi University (Watch Video).

Cops said that the girl initially refused to identify him but she later confessed that they were in a relationship. This did not go down well with her grandfather, father and uncle, who then thrashed the boy and threw his body in a field.

Cops arrested the accused on Wednesday and they were produced before the court. They have been remanded in six-day police custody. Another officer said the boy's hands were found to be fractured and there were cuts on his body.

