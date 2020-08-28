Muzaffarnagar, August 28: A man who allegedly raped a minor and forcibly married her before giving her triple talaq has been arrested here, police said on Friday. The accused was nabbed on Thursday in Jolla village under Budhana police station limits, they said. According to SHO K P Singh, the accused has been booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

In her complaint to the police, the survivor's mother had said that her son-in-law's brother had visited their house in January this year and stayed with them for a few days during which he allegedly raped her minor daughter. Chhattisgarh: Minor Girl Raped After Being Lured Away on Pretext of COVID-19 Treatment, One Accused Arrested.

Later, the accused and his parents allegedly began threatening the mother-daughter duo to marry the girl to him, the station house officer said, adding the woman married her daughter to the accused under duress in February this year.

But a few weeks after taking the girl to his home, the accused gave her triple talaq and left her back with her mother, the officer said.