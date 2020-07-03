Raipur, July 3: A minor girl in Chhattisgarh was raped after being lured away on pretext of COVID-19 treatment. The crime took place in Marwahi village of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on July 1, reports said on Friday. The two accused who allegedly raped her were also identified as juveniles. An inquiry has been launched into the case. Odisha Cop Dismissed Over Rape, Abortion of Minor Girl; Police Tenders Public Apology to Victim.

Preliminary probe revealed the victim was lured away by the two accused, and subsequently abducted. The accused then sexually assaulted the girl. One of the boys was apprehended by the police, whereas, a search is underway to nab the other accused as well.

"A minor girl has been allegedly raped by two minor boys who kidnapped her on the pretext of providing COVID-19 treatment in Marwahi area of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, Chhattisgarh. A case has been registered, one accused arrested," said Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey.

Update by ANI

A minor girl has been allegedly raped by two minor boys who kidnapped her on the pretext of providing #COVID19 treatment in Marwahi area of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, Chhattisgarh. A case has been registered, one accused arrested: Additional SP Pratibha Pandey pic.twitter.com/9djLjxEIA2 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

Marwahi Station House Officer Sunil Kumar, while speaking to reporters, said the girl had returned to her house after collecting woods from the nearby area. The two accused approached her and claimed that she has contracted coronavirus, he added.

The girl was taken to the house of one the accused, where she was raped, the police officer said based on the initial findings. The case was registered by the victim's kin after she told them about her ordeal. The accused boys were booked under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376D (gangrape) of IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2020 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).