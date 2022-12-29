Lucknow, December 29: In a shocking incident, a man killed his girlfriend for refusing to have sex with him. The incident took place in Chandauli. The murder of the 22-year-old girl took place in the Railway Colony on the evening of December 26. The police have arrested the accused lover and sent him to jail.

The weapon used and blood stained clothes have also been recovered from the accused. The accused had killed the girlfriend by slitting her throat with a vegetable cutting knife after the girlfriend refused to have sex with him.

The deceased has been identified as Khushbu who used to live with her relatives in the village and was studying there, reported ZeeNews.

Khushbu met the accused, Neeraj Yadav, a resident of Virasarai, 4 years ago in a coaching in Handia area of Prayagraj district and they fell in love and developed sexual relationship. However, Khushbu's family came to know of the affair and fixed her marriage.

The marriage was to happen in February 2023. Police said that Khushbu used to invite Neeraj to her house.

During this, their physical relationship continued to grow. A year ago, Neeraj got the job of driving on contract in DDU Railway. During this, their meeting continued in the Railway Quarters in the Loco Railway Colony of Alinagar. When Neeraj came to know about Khushboo's marriage being fixed, he stopped talking to Khushboo, but Khushboo called Neeraj on 26 December to meet him for the last time and demanded a watch.

When Neeraj reached Khushbu in the railway quarter of Loco Railway Colony he started pressuring Khushboo for sex but she refused which led to a fight between the two. In a fit of rage, Neeraj slit Khushboo's throat with a vegetable knife after which she died on the spot.

The accused Neeraj Yadav escaped from the crime scene but was later nabbed by police.

