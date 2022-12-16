Bannerghatta, December 16: An engineering student's body was found with his throat slit in a college near Bannerghatta in Karnataka, police said. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Nitin Narayana, a native of Kozhikode in Kerala.

The teenager was found dead inside a toilet at a hostel of the AMC Engineering College in Anekal. Nitin had joined the college on December 1 after getting enrolled in the first-year computer science engineering course.

According to Bannerghatta Police who visited the site of the tragedy, the teenager allegedly committed suicide by cutting his throat with a knife. Nitin's family hails from Padini Jaria Village in Kerala's Kozikode District and are residents of Koyalandi village. The deceased's parents currently live in Dubai.

Police said they are investigating reports that Nitin had allegedly resorted to the extreme step due to depression. The body of the deceased student has been sent for post-mortem to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance over the alleged suicide of three students in Rajasthan's Kota and sent notices to the Chief Secretary, the Rajasthan government, the Secretary, Higher Education, Union Ministry of Education, and Chairperson of the National Medical Commission.

Two of the deceased students were from Bihar and the third one was from Madhya Pradesh. "All the three students were taking coaching classes for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) - the exam for medical colleges," a statement from NHRC noted.

