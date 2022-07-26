Prayagraj, July 26: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman constable was found dead at her rented apartment in the Deviganj area on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Ruchi Sachan. She was posted at Kada Dham police station, reported TOI.

Reportedly, the incident came to light when the police received information that the woman constable is not receiving calls from family members and the police station. A team of cops reached the apartment to find the woman hanging from the ceiling. Delhi Police Constable Found Dead in Car in Prashant Vihar.

As per the reports, the cops said that personal issues might be the reason behind her taking such extreme step. Police are carrying out a thorough investigation to find out the exact cause behind the suicide. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

