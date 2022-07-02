New Delhi, July 2: A Delhi Police Constable was found dead inside a car here on Saturday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rohini, Pranav Tayal said a passerby informed police about a dead body in a car parked alongside a petrol pump boundary wall at Prashant Vihar around 9 a.m. Delhi Shocker: Constable Commits Suicide Inside Police Barrack in National Capital

"On reaching the spot, there was a foul smell from inside a Santro car and the body of a person was found on the driver seat. It was later identified to be of Constable Amandeep Singh posted in Prashant Vihar police station and on casual leave," he said.

A crime team of Delhi Police also reached the spot along with forensic experts.

"Family members have been informed and the inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC have been undertaken," DCP Tayal said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

"The deceased constable's body has been preserved at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted as and when the family members arrive," Tayal said.

