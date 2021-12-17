Bareilly, December 17: In a shocking incident of brutality in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, three boys were tied to a tree and brutally thrashed for hours by a group of local people for allegedly harassing girls.

The incident took place on Wednesday night. Later, the father of one of the girls filed a case against the boys. UP Shocker: Two 11-Year-Old Boys Tied to Tree, Beaten Mercilessly for Plucking Jamuns from Tree in Lakhimpur Kheri; Accused Arrested

In his complaint, the man alleged that the three boys belonging to another faith regularly visited the locality and harassed the girls according to a report in The Times of India. "Last night, when my daughter was returning home, the boys allegedly started molesting the girl and even allegedly threatened to kill her," the complainant said.

Following the complaint, police have filed an FIR under sections 354 (attempting to outrage modesty of women), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) along with SC/TC Act against the three youths.

The local residents continued to thrash boys until they were rescued by police.

Police have also filed a counter FIR on a complaint from the mother of one of the boys. The woman in her complaint said that her son was abducted from the market by the kin of the girl and beaten for hours. A video has gone viral in which a girl can be seen slapping the boys.

SP (City) Akhilesh Bhadauria said police have done a detailed probe into the matter and found three boys were tied to a tree and brutally thrashed for hours for allegedly molesting a girl. Uttar Pradesh: Man Kills Wife’s Lover With The Help of His Father; Arrested

"The accused and girls are adults. The FIRs have been filed following complaints from both parties. Three persons have been sent to jail," said the SP.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2021 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).